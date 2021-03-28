Storms roll through the Valley Sunday morning

HUNTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It was a busy morning of rain showers and thunderstorms tracking to the east of I-65.
The potential for flooding is still high with a Flash Flood Watch in the majority of the Tennessee Valley through the evening. The strong gusty winds we saw all morning are dying down, but are not completely gone yet.
Things will begin to calm down as we head later into the morning with storms pushing to the east, leaving us with overcast skies and light showers going into the afternoon. Temperatures will take a big hit following today, with highs trending cooler across North Alabama.
The extended forecast shows more rain as we go into next week and the chance at thunderstorms, but by Friday clouds will clear, the sun will shine, and we will get a break from all the rain and storms.
