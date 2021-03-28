Storms Moving East and on to Georgia

Most of the storms we saw earlier this morning have moved on... leaving us still with the potential for flooding across North Alabama.
A Flash Flood Watch is issued for the majority of the Tennessee Valley through 7pm Sunday evening. The strong gusty winds we saw all morning are dying down, but are not completely gone yet.
Those strong NW winds will drive out temperatures down throughout the next few hours, and make it feel less than comfortable outside.
Temperatures will take a big hit following today, with highs trending cooler next week for the Valley.
The extended forecast shows more rain as we go into next week and the chance at thunderstorms, but by Friday clouds will clear, the sun will shine, and we will get a break from all the rain and storms.
