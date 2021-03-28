Huntsville Utilities crews working to fix power outages caused by Sunday morning storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: As of 4:41 p.m., there are still 350 customers without power in Madison County.
The larger clusters of outages are in the Pulaski Pike area between Grimwood Road and Beaver Dam Road, also a second cluster north of Oakwood Ave between I-565 and Hwy 431, according to Huntsville Utilities.
Officials said 3 utility poles have to be replaced, and multiple tree crews are working to remove debris from fallen trees or limbs.
Update: Huntsville Utilities report the latest on power outages in the area
HU reports 2,200 customers are currently without power. The largest outage is between Oakwood University east to Pulaski Pike, and from Sparkman Drive south to Oakwood Avenue, according to Todd Long.
Multiple Electric Operations Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Original: About 1,400 customers in Madison County are without power Sunday morning, according to Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities.
Long said strong storms damaged power lines and utility poles leading to widespread power outages.
He said utility crews are out working to fix the problem and will have service restored as quickly and safely as possible
Long said the outages are focused on the central and western area of Madison County, especially the downtown Huntsville area.
Long asks you call 256-535-4448 if you don’t have power and do not see your area on the outage map. You can also call this number to report a downed power line or damaged pole.
