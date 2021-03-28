Clearing out and chilly 30s overnight

Skies will clear tonight with north winds dropping temps into the upper 30s by daybreak Monday.
Monday looks like a fantastic start to the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps in the middle 60s. Clouds will quickly move in for Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s, scattered rain will move in for the late evening and overnight. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as another cold front moves in, locally heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern.
A blast of colder air comes in after the rain Wednesday with Thursday morning lows in the middle 30s, a frost will be possible. Thursday should be mainly sunny with highs well below average in the low to mid 50s. A freeze will be possible on Friday morning with lows dropping to 30 degrees, please protect any plants or sensitive vegetation. Friday should be sunny but still cool with temps in the middle 50s.
Easter weekend looks to be mostly sunny and dry, highs will be in the upper 60s for Sunday.
