Round two of strong to severe storms possible overnight into Sunday

HUNTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Round two will come through tonight in the form of a squall line with strong to severe storms forming along the line into early Sunday morning. The line of storms will produce strong wind gusts, small hail, embedded tornadoes and heavy rainfall which can lead to flash flooding.
After the Sunday morning storms move through, winds will shift to the NW and gust between 20-30 mph through the afternoon. Skies will clear through the afternoon with cooler temps in the low to middle 60s. The work week will start off fantastic with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of rain showers and storms is expected on Wednesday.
Much colder air will settle in for the end of the week with highs only in the low to middle 50s on Thursday and Friday. A freeze or frost looks likely for Friday and Saturday morning, please protect any plants and vegetation.
Things are looking quite pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine for Easter Sunday.
