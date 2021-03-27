Storms Early This Morning

Showers and thunderstorms early this Saturday morning.
A warm front pushing through from the south will bring us moisture and help create possibly severe storms as we go throughout your late morning into afternoon.
At times heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and hail are possible with these storms. There is a risk at tornadoes as well, but the main threats will be wind damage and flooding for this morning.
Overnight tonight, a cold front will pass through… making way for more storms to form. Going into Sunday morning, our risk will increase for severe storms and tornadoes… as well as Franklin TN Lincoln and Moore.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued until 7 pm Sunday March 28th for Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and
Morgan.
Until late Sunday morning, keeping up to date on the latest forecast is advised…
Temperatures will be warm and muggy through out the late morning and afternoon. Following the cold front later on Sunday, we will see temperatures fall into the 60s for highs.
