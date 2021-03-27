Showers, thunderstorms early Saturday morning; heavy rain, strong winds possible this afternoon

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! We are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms early this Saturday morning.
A warm front pushing through from the south will bring us moisture and possibly create severe storms as we go throughout the day.
Heavy rain, strong gusty winds and hail are possible with these storms. There is a risk at tornadoes as well, but the main threats will be wind damage and flooding.
Overnight into Sunday morning, a cold front will pass through making way for more storms. By Sunday morning, the risk will increase for severe storms and tornadoes.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28 for Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties, as well as Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties.
Temperatures will be warm and muggy throughout the late morning and afternoon. Following the cold front Sunday, we will see temperatures fall into the 60s.
