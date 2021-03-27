Power outage in Southeastern Madison County, Owens Cross Roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The power outages effecting south Madison County and Owens Cross Roads were caused by a storm system rolling through the southernmost part of Madison county, according to Huntsville Utilities.
HU said it effected the southern portion of Madison County including New Hope and Owens Cross Roads.
Owens Cross Roads - Tree got into the primary at Hobbs Island Road and Clouds Cove Road.
Owens Cross Roads - Tree on the primary near Honea Lane.
New Hope - There are multiple report of lines down and at least one pole that will need to be secured.
HU advises customers to use caution in the area while crew member restore service.
Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to power outages in Southeast Madison County and Owens Cross Roads.
HU reported 2,3000 customers are being effected to by outages. Crews are on site to restore power quickly and safety.
