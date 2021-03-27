A new park will open at Johnson Legacy Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Soon, you might have a new place to listen to your favorite band, or walk your dog in Huntsville.
Huntsville City council members approved a contract with Bostick Landscape Architects for a new outdoor park next to the Johnson Legacy Center. The park will be the place to find food trucks and even farmer’s markets.
Council Member Devyn Keith said this project will also help spur development, and make the area a nicer place to live.
“Where we are standing currently will be the new amphitheater which will fit in the development that will have a mixed use component to it that will hold anywhere from 200-500 people,” Councilman Keith said.
“It will create that comradery in that area for the people but it will also drive property values up as well,” said Chad Bostick with Bostick Landscape Architects.
Groundbreaking for the park is expected within the next 6 months.
