Huntsville police conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout this city this weekend.
HPD has not released where the checkpoints will be, but say if you are stopped at one, have your driver’s license, proof of insurance and tag registration ready to show officers.
The task force uses special data by the North Alabama Safety Office to help determine what spots are considered traffic, or accident, hotspots throughout the city.
Right now, there are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. Officers will be running the checkpoints at one or more of those locations.
If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, you are encouraged to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.