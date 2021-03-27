Colbert County EMA giving away NOAA weather radios

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Colbert County, and need a weather radio, this story is for you!
The Colbert County Emergency Management Administration is teaming up with the Northwest Alabama RC&D Council to give away 90 NOAA weather radios to Colbert County community members.
The deadline for the drawing will be on April 2 at 12 p.m. The winners will be chosen at random next Friday. According to our news partners at the Times Daily, more than 700 people have entered so far!
The EMA said you must be a citizen of Colbert County to be eligible. WAFF is told there is a limit of one winner per household.
Click here to sign up to win a NOAA weather radio.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.