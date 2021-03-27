Chad’s Payless Pharmacy in Florence will give COVID vaccines this weekend

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community and health leaders across Alabama have been concerned with vaccine equity in our state.
That’s why a Florence City Councilwoman helped put together a vaccine clinic in Florence tomorrow.
Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said this clinic is part of her push to get vaccines to Florence’s most vulnerable population.
She wants to bring the vaccine to them.
Chad’s Payless Pharmacy will be giving out 1,000 doses of the vaccine this weekend.
Simmons said the pharmacy’s location makes is accessible to vulnerable citizens who don’t have reliable transportation.
Folks can drive-through or walk-up to get vaccines.
You don’t need an appointment, but you must be eligible under Alabama’s current guidelines.
Simmons said she is hopeful that there will be more clinics in the future.
“This is the beginning and we do have some other things that’s coming down the pipeline in regards to this. So, as the name of the game is and as Francis just said the goal is to get the shots in the arms and that’s what’s going to happen. I’m not going to stop until I see this fulfillment,” said Simmons.
Rain or shine, the clinic starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.
Chad’s Payless Pharmacy is located at 501 W College Street, Florence, AL 35630.
