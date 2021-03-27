ALEA advises public to ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ during Spring Break 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spring break calls for a ton of fun with family and friends, however the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency advises students and parents to think smart, plan ahead and review safety laws before traveling.
ALEA said families should practice safe driving habits when traveling to and from beaches, lakes and other warm-weather attractions. They also urge motorists to travel with a roadside emergency kit.
“Remember: Safety starts at home. Parents, we encourage you to sit down with your children – particularly if your teens will be traveling with friends and no chaperones -- and review Alabama’s traffic and boating laws. Remind them to buckle up, move over for emergency personnel, obey speed limits, avoid texting and other distractions while driving and use personal floatation devices while boating,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.
Taylor said it is important for teens and their parents to understand the state’s Graduated Driver License law.
The three-stage licensing process includes the following:
- Stage I (learner’s permit): A teen is authorized to drive when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older who is occupying the front passenger seat.
- Stage II (restricted license): A 16 or 17-year-old who has passed the road skills test may drive without supervision, but he or she must not have more than one passenger in the vehicle other than parents, legal guardians or family members; must not use any handheld communication devices while driving; must not drive between midnight and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older.
- Stage III (unrestricted license): A 17-year-old who has held a Stage II license for six months or longer may obtain an unrestricted license. Anyone who is age 18 or older may bypass the first two stages and obtain a STAR III license after passing the road skills test.
ALEA’s mission is to ensure public safety by enforcing state laws and assisting both motorists and boaters.
