Widespread damage at Oak Mountain State Park; Oak Mountain schools

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain State Park sustained widespread tree damage following a deadly tornado-producing storm Thursday afternoon.
Large trees were broken and scattered in areas of the park near Alabama Highway 119, Campground and cable skiing areas were also damaged. Downed power lines are reported throughout the park.
According to officials, the park is closed as damage is surveyed. It is unclear when it will reopen.
“We are evaluating and accessing the damage to Oak Mountain State Park,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We don’t yet know how long the clean-up and recovery from these storms could take.
Oak Mountain Elementary and Middle Schools also sustained extensive damage.
School officials say on March 29, students in these two schools will transition to remote learning until further notice, as they continue to assess and repair buildings.
Resources are available to support families through efforts at Oak Mountain High School and various churches in the community. Additionally, students at OMES will have the opportunity to pick up meals at OMIS, and students at OMMS will have the opportunity to pick up meals at OMHS.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.