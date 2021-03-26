U.S. Army recruiting efforts in Huntsville; local candidate shares his experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As college and high school seniors near graduation in just about two months, the U.S. Army’s recruiting station in Huntsville is trying to get the attention of the class of 2021!
Sergeant First Class Jesse Strand, the deputy commander of Huntsville Army Recruiting Station in Huntsville, said his team is always looking for both active duty and reserve candidates. Following a year of hardship, he is especially eager to mentor and guide interested individuals who want to jump-start their career in the military.
“I have been in the Army for 20 years and I have never missed a paycheck so to know that, to have that kind of job security is awesome,” Strand said. “You don’t have to get any kind of training. The Army will give you all the training that you are looking for. They pay you while you are going through training so it’s definitely a great way to go when it comes to that.”
Tyler Vaughn, a warrant officer candidate and alumnus of Grissom High School shared his story.
Throughout his college years, Vaughn was eager to do something more exciting. He said he found what he was looking after paying a quick visit to the Army recruiting office in Huntsville. He talked with recruiters who walked him through the entire process.
“For me it was great because it’s a really relaxed environment,” he said. “They will walk you through the whole process, ask you questions and then you take the ASVAB, do whatever they need you to do and they will figure out what is the best path for you.”
Vaughn’s goal is to become a helicopter pilot! In fact, he’s heading to training in April to start his journey. His advice for graduating seniors or anybody looking for a fresh start is to not overthink the process and to simply take a chance.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but knew the Army could train me for something and pay me while I was getting trained to do that, which opens up a lot of possibilities after the Army in civilian life. Pretty much gives you job security for life,” Vaughn said. “Once you make that choice, just go with it, take a chance, experiment, figure out what you need to do and you’ll eventually get there in life.”
If you are interested in joining the Army, deputy commander Strand shared a few key steps.
First, schedule a time to talk with a recruiter at a recruiting station in the area. There is one at Parkway Place Mall and another on University Drive. Strand said you can also call him at 256-599-5185.
“We figure out what your goals and passions are and put them toward a great Army field!” Strand said.
After that, you’ll have a physical to ensure you are medically qualified. From there, you would go to basic training.
“Each person is different and that is why it’s good to talk to the recruiter so they can do the research and see if you would be a good fit for the Army,” Strand said.
