Trash Pandas await guidance on capacity; Toyota Field to be 100% cashless

Nelson assured fans that every dollar spent on Trash Pandas tickets will receive full value. Several programs involving “Trash Cash,” 2022 ticket plans, and added-value tickets are in the works to compensate ticket holders affected by cancellations of 2020 games or those not played as a result of a shortened 2021 schedule. Details on those plans will be released at a later date. https://www.milb.com/rocket-city/schedule/2021-05