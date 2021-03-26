Trash Pandas await guidance on capacity; Toyota Field to be 100% cashless

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas came out with several announcements about Toyota Field ahead of opening day in May.
In a letter to fans, Team President and CEO Ralph Nelson said the team is awaiting guidance from state leaders on capacity for the Trash Pandas’ inaugural season.
Nelson said in his letter “If the governor says that we can seat fans throughout the entire ballpark, then that is exactly what we will do.”
Governor Ivey is expected to update Alabama’s health orders sometime around April 9th, which is the last day of the statewide mask mandate.
Major League Baseball is requiring that all fans older than two-years wear masks at Toyota Field, and other stadiums around the country, unless eating or drinking.
Plexiglass buffer zones will also be built around dugouts and bullpens at the stadium.
Nelson also announced that Toyota Field will be one of the first Minor League Baseball stadiums to go 100% cashless. Fans can use their own credit or debit cards, or purchase “Trash Cash” cards.
Nelson assured fans that every dollar spent on Trash Pandas tickets will receive full value. Several programs involving “Trash Cash,” 2022 ticket plans, and added-value tickets are in the works to compensate ticket holders affected by cancellations of 2020 games or those not played as a result of a shortened 2021 schedule. Details on those plans will be released at a later date. https://www.milb.com/rocket-city/schedule/2021-05
Toyota Field will have a clear bag policy. Each ticket holder may carry a clear bag in addition to a “clutch” purse no larger than 6.5″ by 4.5″ which is subject to search. Fans will also have to pass through metal detectors before entering the stadium.
The Trash Pandas home opener is set for May 11th.
