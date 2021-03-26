Your Friday Afternoon Forecast

Beautiful for your Friday!
Things will heat up into the 70s for your afternoon highs and dip into the 50s for a comfortable overnight. Showers will start to move in from our south as we head overnight.
For the weekend, storms and showers spark back up, with thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Saturday carries with it the chance at severe storms with heavy rain.
Sunday will still have rain, but the severe threat will weaken. Between Saturday and Sunday, we could see an additional 1-1.5 inches of rain across the Tennessee Valley.
The extended forecast brings cooler air, with temperatures dipping down into the 50s for highs. Overall, cool with chances for rain in that extended forecast.
