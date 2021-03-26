Senator Tommy Tuberville tours Southern Border; introduces legislation to curb illegal entry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senator Tommy Tuberville is calling the crisis at the border atrocious and said each day it is getting worse.
Friday he was in McAllen, Texas with a group of other GOP senators speaking with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about border security and visit processing facilities.
Earlier this week, he announced legislation to help strengthen the border. Senator Tuberville’s legislation would prohibit people living in the country illegally from being released into the United States without notice to appear in court.
“What a mess, what a complete mess,” said the senator describing the Southern border. “It is embarrassing, we have let down the American taxpayer, we’ve let down the people of Mexico and we have let down the people South America.”
The tour came only a few days after he announced he was introducing legislation to strengthen border security.
“This week I joined Mike Lee to introduce the Stopping Surges Borders Act, which would close the loopholes that bad actors use to manipulate our immigration system.”
Senator Tuberville said the number of people crossing the border into the United States illegally is unacceptable, including the number of children being held.
“Children should not be used as a free pass to get into this country. Yet that is exactly what is happening.”
Tuberville’s legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to issue a Notice to Appear to any migrant who illegally enters the United States.
“My bill states if you bring somebody in and you set them down and you talk to them and you have them fill out these forms, they are given a date they have to show back up.”
The bill states if a migrant fails to show for a court date, any protections they were granted such as deferred action, parole, or a work visa would be terminated.
The senator said one of the most disturbing things happening is allowing immigrants into the country without testing procedures during a pandemic.
“It is wrong. It is wrong that we spent trillion of dollars trying to fight this and now we won’t let anybody fly into this country, but we will let people walk across the country without being tested.”
On Friday, House Democrats were also in Texas touring the border.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he wants humane and compassionate improvements to our immigration system.
