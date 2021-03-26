Scottsboro Boys: Remembering, learning from the past with new mural

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On March 25, 1931, nine boys were arrested in Jackson County after they were falsely accused of raping two women. Today, a mural is dedicated to the memory of these young men, and the injustice they endured.
City officials came together on March 26 for a dedication ceremony in downtown Scottsboro.
Located on 126 East Peachtree Street, the mural illustrates the nine boys at the time of their arrests.
Back in 1931, the young men were traveling through Jackson County when two women accused the boys of raping them aboard a train.
They were taken to Scottsboro for trial, where all nine were convicted, and all but the youngest were sentenced to death by all-white juries.
It wasn’t until 2013, more than 80 years after the arrests, that they were pardoned and exonerated for the crimes they never actually committed.
“What happened to the Scottsboro Boys is one of the pivotal stories in the history of racial injustice in the United States,” said artist Don Howard. “This mural encapsulates the power of public art to confront the traumas of the past and generate new dialogues, respectfully and meaningfully, regarding racial inequality and violence, which is so prevalent today.”
Howard is the artist of the mural. He’s an Alabama native who also happens to be the first African American artist hired by Disney.
He was in attendance at the mural dedication, as well as other city leaders.
Speakers included Main Street Scottsboro Executive Director Katie Kirkland, Scottsboro Boys Museum Board member William Hampton, Mayor Jim McCamy and Hoawrd.
The mural can be found on East Peachtree Street in downtown Scottsboro.
The artwork is dedicated to the memory of these young men, a reminder to learn from the past, and persevere for a better future.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.