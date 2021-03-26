Large-scale, drive-through COVID vaccine clinics coming to Colbert, Franklin Co.

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in north east Alabama will soon have another place to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning March 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is holding drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Colbert and Franklin counties for those who qualify for the vaccine.
There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People currently eligible for the vaccine are those who are 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those who qualify under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
Participants must download and complete a registration form and bring it with you on the day of the clinic.
To find your clinic location and sign up for an appointment, visit the ADPH website.
Additional clinics are being held in Escambia, Franklin, Geneva, Jefferson, Montgomery and Walker counties.
