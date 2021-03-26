Large sinkhole impacts Highway 227 following Thursday’s storms; 2 seriously injured

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Police are warning drivers to tread carefully on Friday.
According to an early morning post on the GPD Facebook page, a large hole has opened up in the roadway on Highway 227 near Morgan Cove Road.
Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms one vehicle was in an accident related to the hole before barricades could be put in place. Guthrie said at least one female was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an update shortly after noon on Friday. According to ALEA, the vehicle crashed at approximately 1 a.m. leaving two people seriously injured.
Sabrina Sue Davis, age 24 of Fyffe, was hurt when the 2013 Toyota Corolla she was driving struck the sinkhole. Neither Davis nor her passenger were not using seat belts and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The map below shows the area that may be impacted by this road damage:
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
