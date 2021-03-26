Huntsville Mayor says mask mandate will expire in Madison Co. April 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning April 9th, Madison County will follow along with the Governor’s plan to allow the mask mandate to end.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle answered that strongly anticipated question at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.
Governor Ivey announced earlier this month the statewide mask mandate will expire on April 9th. The mandate has been in place since July 7, 2020.
When the topic was brought up at Thursday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Battle said after April 9, it will be up to each individual whether they wear a mask or not.
Read Mayor Battle’s full statement below:
“The topic of masks came up. We had some correspondence between the President of the Medical Society Board and who also heads up the Madison County Department of Public Health this last week. She has indicated they will go along with the Governor’s mask ordinance, and when the mask ordinance ends the mask ordinance will end. Private entities, public entities will still have the power to require masks when you come in and interact with the employees at their place, it will be up to that private entity or that public entity and it will be up to individual choice whether you mask or not. We will follow the Governor’s mandate that will end on April 9th.”
The governor, as well as State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, have been making changes to Alabama’s current Safer at Home order since they announced the expiration.
Among those changes include social distancing at restaurants, stores, schools and more.
When asked if people coming into city council will be required to wear a mask, Mayor Battle said yes for a little while.
”We will probably keep the masks for city hall for just a little while if you are doing some interactions or coming to city hall or something like this just to be safe for another month or so until we see the numbers go all the way down to the very bottom,” he said.
WAFF will keep you updated on additional changes, statewide and locally, as the pandemic continues.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.