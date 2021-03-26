Huntsville Mayor says mask mandate will expire in Madison Co. April 9

“The topic of masks came up. We had some correspondence between the President of the Medical Society Board and who also heads up the Madison County Department of Public Health this last week. She has indicated they will go along with the Governor’s mask ordinance, and when the mask ordinance ends the mask ordinance will end. Private entities, public entities will still have the power to require masks when you come in and interact with the employees at their place, it will be up to that private entity or that public entity and it will be up to individual choice whether you mask or not. We will follow the Governor’s mandate that will end on April 9th.”