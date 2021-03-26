Flooding throughout DeKalb County; Some roads still impassable

DeKalb County, Ala. (WAFF) - Airport Road in Fort Payne is still blocked off tonight because of high flood waters.
With all of the rain the south is experiencing, severe flooding is keeping drivers off the road, although it is starting to recede.
DeKalb County EMA and city officials have been busy working on roads around the clock.
Officials say some roads are impassable right now due to all the rain and encourage drivers to stay off the road.
Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine says he spent the day driving around to see several major areas were flooded.
“I just encourage all residents to be careful when you see water across the roadways because you never know how deep it is,” said Baine. “We’ve had large amounts of water that came down today in a little bit of time and when it does that there is nowhere for it to go.”
Craig Shelton is the Maintenance Supervisor for the DeKalb County Commission.
He stopped by to check on the Tourism and Economic Building. That area has experienced 34 inches of flooding inside and outside of the building since last spring.
Thankfully, he says the building was safe this time.
“I’m very happy that we didn’t have the same outcome and I’m pretty sure the Chinese restaurant next door didn’t take it as bad either,” said Shelton.
Since DeKalb County has a history of flooding, Mayor Baine says the city is looking to improve drainage in the future.
DeKalb County EMA officials say no injuries have been reported so far, but one water rescue was conducted by the Fire Department.
EMA and city officials encourage drivers to avoid barricaded roads and use caution while driving.
