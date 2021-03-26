Ardmore man guilty of reckless manslaughter in death of his wife in front of two young children

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Guilty.
That was the verdict reached on Friday for Thomas Green.
Green was on trial for the death of his wife Cheryl Holt back in 2018. He was convicted on the charge of reckless manslaughter.
See our latest story on the trial and past details below:
35-year-old Cheryl Holt died from a gunshot to the chest back in 2018 in her Athens home.
Now, her husband Thomas Green is on trial. Multiple witnesses took the stand including the victim’s 11-year-old son to recall that tragic evening.
The jury listened to the 911 call and watched the over 2-hour police body cam video. In the video, Green is filmed claiming his innocence repeatedly.
He initially told police Holt shot herself before changing his version of the story several times.
The 11-year-old who took the stand originally told police the victim shot herself, but later testified that Green was the one who pointed the gun and pulled the trigger.
The young boy said Green told him to go get a towel to clean up the blood, and when he came back in the room the gun was placed in his dying mother’s hand.
Prosecutors say the couple was arguing all day before Green ultimately pulled the trigger in front of Holt’s two young children.
Green’s defense’s opening statement was short and to the point - maintaining that state may not have all the facts as to what really happened.
