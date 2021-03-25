Known flooding issues across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding is already an issue across the Tennessee Valley as we are in the midst of a First Alert Weather Day.
Current flooding issues:
Cullman County -
- RESOLVED: I-65 northbound and southbound at Exit 308
Marshall County -
- Lusk Avenue between Gunter Avenue and Blount Avenue has been barricaded off due to a hole in the street
- Railroad Avenue in the Downtown area is flooded
- The area of Highway 205 and Red Barn Road is flooded
