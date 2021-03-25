Known flooding issues across the Tennessee Valley

Known flooding issues across the Tennessee Valley
Cullman flooding on I-65
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding is already an issue across the Tennessee Valley as we are in the midst of a First Alert Weather Day.

Current flooding issues:

Cullman County -

  • RESOLVED: I-65 northbound and southbound at Exit 308

Marshall County -

  • Lusk Avenue between Gunter Avenue and Blount Avenue has been barricaded off due to a hole in the street
  • Railroad Avenue in the Downtown area is flooded
  • The area of Highway 205 and Red Barn Road is flooded

Check this story for more updates later today.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.