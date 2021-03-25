Water rescue turns into DUI arrest in Morgan County

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mini-van got stuck in deep flood waters on Martin Road in Evan Thursday afternoon.
WAFF was told the man driving was taken into custody after being rescued for driving under the influence.
No further details have been released at this time.
But, this is another reminder to not try to cross roads that are covered in water- and also never drink and drive.
Storms traveling through Alabama are causing damage and flooding throughout the Tennessee Valley. Avoid the roads if possible.
