Space & Rocket Center new CEO talks future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space and Rocket Center has a new leader!
Dr. Kimberly Robinson officially took over the reigns in February right on the tail end of a very tough financial year , where the U.S. Space and Rocket Center was pulled from the brink of closure through donations.
Robinson is no stranger to the space world!
She was hired by NASA as an engineer right out of college.
And has been at the Marshall Space Flight Center for three decades.
She says she’s ready to get to work for the number one tourist attraction in the state.
Especially after donations of over $1.5 million last summer managed to keep its doors open.
“We receive no funding from NASA we receive a very small amount of operational funding from the state, about 5 percent. and the rest of it we have to make. And really what we need is a community pulling together to make sure we don’t get in that situation again and that we all have something we can be proud of here in the Tennessee Valley,” Robinson said.
Robinson says she’s in the process of working on a strategic plan for the next several years, with an emphasis on making sure the center has a firm foundation for whatever the future holds.
