Severe weather affecting some farmers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s confirmed that last week’s severe weather produced 25 tornadoes all across the state of Alabama. Now, with more severe weather and rain potentially on the way, some farmers are getting worried about crops.
Spring showers are good for farmers and their crops, right? Not for strawberries.
It’s almost harvesting time and rain is exactly what they don’t need right now.
Patty Lambrecht, Co-Owner and strawberry farmer at Oakview Farms in Wetumpka, says the more water her strawberries absorb the quicker they rot.
Lambrecht says her plants were very healthy this year, but the threat of more rain is not ideal.
She says the only positive to the rain is that it removes pollen from the strawberries.
Aside from the rot potential, it also keeps customers away who’d otherwise spend their weekends picking berries and spending money at her farm.
“A lot of people looked for activities like you pick them farms and Agril tourism. In those ways, most of our farmers did pretty well,” says Rick Pate Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.
Many farmers say this is going to push back the harvest time this year. So produce, like strawberries, may not be available for purchase as early, as usual, this year.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.