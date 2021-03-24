Scottsboro City Human Resource Director arrested, charged with DUI

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro City employee was arrested Tuesday night and charged with driving under the influence.
Scottsboro police said Erin Stiles Green was arrested around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodscove Road.
Police say Green is charged with DUI and violating Alabama’s open container law.
Green is listed online as Scottsboro’s Director of Human Resources.
WAFF reached out to Scottsboro’s Mayor for a statement on the arrest, but one wasn’t immediately provided.
