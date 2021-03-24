Scattered morning storms today, First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong and severe, storms and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of the Tennessee Valley for strong storms on Thursday, with a Moderate Risk (threat level 4 of 5) for areas west of I-65. Right now, my main concern for the Valley would be strong straight-line wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, large hail, and tornadoes along with the threat of flash flooding. For hail and tornadoes, the big question will be if we can get warm enough and destabilize our atmosphere. If temperatures can warm into the mid 70s inside the warm sector, then supercells with strong tornadoes will be possible. A lot still needs to be answered before tomorrow, but what does look likely is that we will see 2 to 4 inches of rain across the Valley.