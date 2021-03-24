Police charge two men for robbing, threatening guests at Decatur hotel

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now in the Morgan County Correctional Facility after police say they are accused of robbing people and threatening them with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Breeding and Leonard Weeks are accused of robbing guests at the Quality Inn on Jameson Place SW in Decatur on Wednesday. Victims told the police the two men threatened them with a deadly weapon.
Authorities have not yet released what type of weapon was used.
Through investigation, Breeding, 32 of Decatur and Weeks, 31 of Danville, were developed as suspects and officers placed them under arrest.
Breeding is charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,000 bond.
Weeks is charged with two counts of 1st degree robbery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,300 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.