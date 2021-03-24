More sanitary sewage overflows are likely to occur in Decatur following severe weather

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Heavy rainfall results in more sanitary sewage overflows in Decatur. This has been a persistent issue for many residents.
During the last severe weather day, tens of thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into the streets.
“This is not just a Decatur only problem. Communities all across north Alabama and all across the United States have sewer overflows with heavy rainfall,” said Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner.
Decatur Utilities is in charge of tracking the spillage in Decatur. According to a statement today, crews will be on standby and ready to mark SSOs with signage. They will also clean the area once the overflow recedes.
City leaders recently approved a 10-year, nearly $10 million project to replace aging pipes in Decatur.
Decatur Utilities is footing the bill.
“It did increase access fees to pay for that and it’s exactly for these type of situations,” said Ladner.
Ladner says he wants to see this ongoing issue completely fixed.
“SSOs should happen less than they did last year because we are continuing - DU is continuing to do those repairs and have been for years and they’ve contributed millions of dollars to that rehab. We just sped that process up so that 10 years from now we’re not going to have that issue,” said Ladner.
Ladner says that construction plan is well underway for DU. One thing that’s important to note: the overflows do not affect drinking water.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.