Florence ROCKS! relief grants to help entertainment industry

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the pandemic
That’s why the City of Florence started the Florence ROCKS! relief grant to help those in the arts and entertainment industry.
Florence Rocks is funded by the CARES Act.
Many entertainers are eligible, including studio musicians, sound technicians, recording artists and more like Jay Burgess with The Pollies and Kyle Bragwell with Space Tyger.
Burgess and Bragwell said they have had to find creative ways to make money since they can’t go on the road for shows during the pandemic.
They also said the grant will help them and many others in the area.
And speaking of helping others, Burgess said they have made sure other local artists know about this grant too.
“We sent out mass emails to everybody, just started to try to spread the word about it. Sharing it on all of the social media and such,” said Burgess.
“Honestly, a lot of people depend on that as their job and their main source of income and when that gets cut. It’s been really rough for everybody, so hearing that the city is trying to help people that have been affected that way is really cool and exciting,” said Bragwell.
If you are eligible for this grant, you can apply until April 7th.
