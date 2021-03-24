FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Timeline, Impacts, & Need to Knows for Thursday’s Severe Weather Threat

Storms in the morning will keep temperatures at bay for the first half of the day, but they are projected to lift farther north as a second warm front comes in during the middle of the day. That warm sector would present more unstable air as it brings in warmer temperatures and more moisture. If the rain does not move out and we don’t destabilize then our threat for the afternoon will begin to diminish. The thing to watch will be temperatures. If we stay below 64° to 65° into the afternoon, then our likelihood of severe storms will go down. However, if we make it into the low 70s as many high-resolution computer guidance suggests, then we will have plenty of instability for storms to work with. Wind shear should be present no matter what, so the element or ingredient in question will be energy. Either way, heavy rainfall is expected.