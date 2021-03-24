FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Timeline, Impacts, & Need to Knows for Thursday’s Severe Weather Threat

Thursday, March 25, 2021 is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat at strong and severe thunderstorms as well as flash flooding.
Overnight, the Storm Predictions Center upgraded the Tennessee Valley into a Moderate Risk for severe weather, which is level 4 out of 5. Now is the time to prepare for this developing storm system making plans and precautions. We are entering the peak of our spring tornado season in North Alabama and Middle Tennessee as is evidence with this being our second big threat in the last eights days.
A strong upper-level jet stream combined with low level wind shear and energy should all converge over the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon creating a threat for multiple rounds of severe weather. While the parameters look impressive, there are a few things we still need to watch for. While these setups don’t always produce severe weather it’s best to be prepared. However, the timing and impacts look certain if storms do develop.
IMPACTS:
There will be multiple types of threats with these storms as they roll into the Valley. One thing that does look for certain is that we will have a threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding for all of the Valley. Rainfall totals will likely be between 2 to 4 inches for most communities, with potential that some reach as high as 7 to 8 inches. This will definitely increase the flash flooding risk for the Valley. On top of the heavy rain threat, we will have the threat of all types of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible, along with large hail of 1 inch in diameter or greater, and there is also a threat for violent long-tracked tornadoes.
TIMING:
Showers and storms will roll in and develop by the early morning hours across North Alabama bringing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. These showers will saturate soils during the morning and may even lead to some localized flooding to start off the day. These showers/storms will also bring some stronger gusts.
The threat for the strongest storms picks up as we move past 1pm and into the early afternoon. It will all be determined by whether or not we can destabilize the atmosphere. If we can, then the timing for the strongest storms will open up around 2pm and last until midnight. From 2pm to 8/9pm we will have the potential for supercell storms which will pose the greatest hail and tornado threat. This will all be in the warm sector. A secondary line of storms will push in later on, sometime between 7pm and midnight, which will be more linear. This line of storms poses a great threat at straight-line wind gusts as well as embedded tornadoes.
WHAT COULD SPOIL THE THREAT?
Storms in the morning will keep temperatures at bay for the first half of the day, but they are projected to lift farther north as a second warm front comes in during the middle of the day. That warm sector would present more unstable air as it brings in warmer temperatures and more moisture. If the rain does not move out and we don’t destabilize then our threat for the afternoon will begin to diminish. The thing to watch will be temperatures. If we stay below 64° to 65° into the afternoon, then our likelihood of severe storms will go down. However, if we make it into the low 70s as many high-resolution computer guidance suggests, then we will have plenty of instability for storms to work with. Wind shear should be present no matter what, so the element or ingredient in question will be energy. Either way, heavy rainfall is expected.
We will continue to monitor this threat and bring you updates with the latest forecast data as it comes in. Either way, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts in the case that the power goes out or your cable/internet go out.
