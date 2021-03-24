First Alert Weather Day for severe storms and tornadoes Thursday

Take time to prepare for this developing storm system. We are entering the peak of our spring tornado season in North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. While these setups don’t always produce severe weather, it is best to be prepared. The window for severe storms appears to open around Noon Thursday and close around Midnight. If you go without power is it possible it could still be out after sunset. We will continue to monitor the development and pass along the latest on TV, Digital and on social media. The severe threat will end late Thursday night into early Friday morning.