Deputies in Madison County advise community members to beware of jury scams

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Community members from Huntsville and Madison County are being targeted with phone calls from a person who claims to be deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from MCSO said the impersonator is calling regarding failure to report for “grand jury” or “jury” duty.
In the latest version of this scam, the recipient of the phone call is told that they have missed reporting for Grand Jury, and that the “Judge,” has levied penalties and fines against them, according to authorities.
WAFF is told, the impersonator is purporting to be a Deputy Sheriff, then instructs the individual to purchase cash or money cards from a retail store to pay for penalties and fines.
Deputies advises community members not to pay anyone money who is claiming to represent their office.
“We will not call, email, or write you a letter, attempting to collect fines for failure to appear or respond to jury service nor will they ask for sensitive information (social security number, driver’s license number, banking information, credit card/ATM numbers, etc.) via telephone or email,” said the MCSO.
If anyone receives this sort of call you are asked to notify the MCSO at (256) 722-7181.
