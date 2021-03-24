Crews prepare for likely flash flooding in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - With the chance of heavy rain comes a chance for flash flooding.
A flash flood watch for all of north Alabama goes into effect overnight.
Flooding is a common problem in Limestone County when there is heavy rain. County Commissioner Jason Black says a lot of work goes into preparing for flooding.
Black says crews are out today checking out storm drains to make sure nothing is stopped up. When debris is piled up, it can make flooding worse.
Black says drains often need to be cleared. He says low lying areas of Limestone County usually see the worst flooding.
One of those areas is Mooresville road which is heavily traveled. He says southern parts of the county flood easily as well.
“We will have localized flooding. If we have high winds on top of that with all the rain that we’ve got we’re gonna lose trees. So, just be weather aware. ‘Turn around don’t drown’ is what everyone always uses when it comes to driving a car. It takes only a few inches of water to be able remove a car - off the side of the road it’s very very dangerous. So just take the long way home is the way I look at it,” Black said.
Be sure to stay up to date with all of your severe weather updates on air and on our first alert weather app.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.