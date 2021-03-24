Cherokee Ridge residents want neighborhood to be a town in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners at Cherokee Ridge, a golf course community located in North Arab, may soon vote to turn their neighborhood into an entire town.
Many people who live at Cherokee Ridge Country Golf Club are eager to incorporate to become a municipality, but before they do, they must meet certain requirements and hold a vote.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said the first step is to collect signatures.
The petition must include at least 15 percent of qualified electors in the community with certain landowning requirements.
300 or more people must also live in the community, which is not a problem for Cherokee Ridge which is home to more than 1,000 people.
Legal documents outlining the potential boundaries and name of the town Cherokee Ridge have already been filed.
LeCroy said this is a unique and exciting process.
”You know what the process of going through it to see it from petition to order of incorporation and just following the process that our legislature have put into our code, it’s just real interesting to see,” said LeCroy.
Next, residents will vote on the town incorporation during an election on May 4 at the country club from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
