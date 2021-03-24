Attorney General Steve Marshall to pay tribute to fallen officer Billy Fred Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to Huntsville Police Department fallen officer Billy Fred Clardy, III, at a law enforcement ceremony this week on March 25.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the AC Hotel in Downtown Huntsville.
Attorney General Marshall will be joined by Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray to pay tribute to Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III.
Agent Clardy was shot and killed while participating in a narcotics operation with the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force in Huntsville. Authorities said Attorney General Marshall will present Agent Clardy’s family a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.
