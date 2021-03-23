UNA sets record for spring semester enrollments

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has set a record for the number of student enrollments during any spring semester.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, campus officials said 7,602 students are enrolled this semester. The number has broken the spring 2020 enrollment record of 7,285 students.
“The university’s enrollment growth is a clear indicator that the campus community is doing something right, and it is a credit to those who work directly to ensure that UNA is the top choice for students in the region,” UNA President Ken Kitts said. “I am extremely pleased that we continue to see such significant gains, most notably among our online graduate student population.”
There is a total of 5,309 undergraduate students and 2,293 graduate students enrolled.
“Enrollment indicators for the foreseeable future are positive and robust for UNA,” he said. “Even as so many others colleges and universities are struggling in these areas as a result of the pandemic, UNA continues to thrive.”
The university has more than 35% of online graduate students increase.
University officials expect that the growth will continue for a 10th consecutive semester as UNA heads into the summer and fall semesters, said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ross Alexander.
