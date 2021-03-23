Tourism officials anticipate economic impact of more than $1 million from Bassmaster tournament

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite is set to crown a champion soon!
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, officials expects the tournament to have an economic impact of more than $1 million. The large number stemmed from postponements in the tournaments following the severe weather last week.
Manager of Sport and Group Sales for Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, Tyler Dolan, said the additional nights just from the extended stay have been significant.
“In regard to room nights alone, we’re expecting I would say 300 to 400 additional room nights just in anglers and staff,” Dolan said. “That doesn’t even account for their families.”
Prior to the delays the tournament had been scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, however the Tennessee River at Florence continued rising to right around flood stage at McFarland Park. Dolan said the delay allowed the BASS anglers to get out and explore the shoals.
Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.