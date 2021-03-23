Ten dead dogs found in trash bags during litter cleanup in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:08 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A grisly discovery was made during ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ in Robeson County this past weekend.

Authorities said ten dogs – mostly pit bulls - were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared a photo of the bags containing the remains on his Facebook page Saturday.

Despite the disturbing discovery, authorities deemed the litter cleanup project a success, as first responders and volunteers collected 1,545 large bags of trash.

If you have any information on the deceased dogs, call the RCSO.

