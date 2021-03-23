SUV crashes into Huntsville home overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a SUV crashed into a Vinyard Street house and then fled the accident scene on foot late Monday night.
According to Huntsville Police, a passerby saw the accident and made a report to 911 services. The SUV crashed near the front door of the home.
No one was at the home at the time of the accident.
Police say the suspect fled on foot after the wreck but do not believe them to be armed or dangerous. HPD suspects alcohol or drug use may have been factors in the crash.
Charges are pending. No further information is available at this time including the potential identity of the driver.
