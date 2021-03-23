Stimulus checks act as disaster relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The $1,400 stimulus checks have been hitting bank accounts across the country. The goal is to stimulate the economy, get cash into businesses that badly need it to help people keep their jobs. But, recent studies show, that’s not necessarily where the money is going.
UAH Associate Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Wafa Orman says that calling these checks an economic stimulus is a misnomer. She says with COVID-19 this year we have had a natural disaster and we need to start viewing these checks as disaster relief.
Studies show a huge number of people are taking this money and using it to pay down debt.
Orman tells me that being able to pay off debt or bills is a good thing, even if it’s not directly stimulating the overall economy as a new car purchase might.
She used the analogy of a hurricane- In a hurricane, she says some people will have their windows broken and some of their roofs blown off. When FEMA sends them the assistance they will use it for what they need, and that is exactly how we should view stimulus checks.
“People need different kinds of help. It is easiest to just send people money and recognize that people know better than anyone else what they need,” says Orman.
“I think for the most part people are going to make the right decisions and use that money to help themselves and their family in the way they need it.”
Orman says it’s natural to have reservations about the government handing out money. But, she believes while a few will misuse it, overall people will make good decisions and it’ll be a positive thing.
