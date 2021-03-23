Scattered showers possible today with a First Alert for storms & Flooding Thursday

Happy Tuesday! Keep the umbrella close by the next few days.
A cold front to our west has showers in front of it into Northern Mississippi. Those showers will push into the parts of the Valley later this morning bringing scattered showers for the Shoals through midday. As the showers and storms move east, they will lose a little bit of energy and organization which means areas east of I-65 will only see isolated showers. Showers and storms aside, winds today will be breezy, howling from the southeast for much of the day, around 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will still be possible again later today and overnight into early Wednesday before we clear out and dry up for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will be a bit cooler, staying into the mid 60s for most.
We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the threat of strong storms and heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding. Currently, the best severe weather parameters are still to our south, but there is enough here in North Alabama for strong storms to be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of the Tennessee Valley for strong storms on Thursday. The big question will be if we can get warm enough and destabilize our atmosphere. If the warm front lifts through we could deal with multiple rounds of storms with the warm sector supercells, but we saw how that went last week…
A lot to be answered in the coming days...stay tuned!
