Scattered showers possible today with a First Alert for storms & Flooding Thursday

A cold front to our west has showers in front of it into Northern Mississippi. Those showers will push into the parts of the Valley later this morning bringing scattered showers for the Shoals through midday. As the showers and storms move east, they will lose a little bit of energy and organization which means areas east of I-65 will only see isolated showers. Showers and storms aside, winds today will be breezy, howling from the southeast for much of the day, around 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will still be possible again later today and overnight into early Wednesday before we clear out and dry up for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will be a bit cooler, staying into the mid 60s for most.