Phase 1C vaccine rollout begins at local CVS Pharmacy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, more people were eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
It’s been a busy day at the Providence CVS Pharmacy as many people were in and out to get their vaccine.
“It makes me feel excited, it makes me feel like I’m actually making some history and it makes me feel patriotic,” said Monica Joyce.
That’s the feeling and response Joyce felt Monday, when she was finally able to get her vaccine at the CVS Pharmacy.
She said she is also hopeful to get back to some normalcy now that she and her family are vaccinated.
“I’ve been cooped up in the house for an entire year and so has my entire family. So, I’m ready to end this and go out in public and do it safely,” said Joyce.
People in Phase 1C are now eligible, which includes anyone over the age 55, people with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.
The Pfizer vaccine is only given out if you have an appointment online.
A questionnaire must be completed and then you will receive a confirmation.
Which Frederick Driesbach Jr. said was an easy process for him and a priority since he will be getting married next month.
“We may travel for our honeymoon and you know it’s good to get vaccinated for that. Also, her dad has cancer too and we just want to be really safe during the wedding and try to protect him,” said Driesbach.
