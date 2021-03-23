New trial date set for William Darby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (March 23, 2021) - The Madison County Circuit Court has released the newest date for William Darby’s murder trial on Tuesday.
The trial is set to begin on May 3, 2021.
Darby is charged with the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker.
UPDATE (November 2020): The Madison County Circuit Court announced a new trial date for William Darby on Tuesday.
Darby is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.
The trial is slated to begin February 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.
ORIGINAL (August 2019): The Alabama State Supreme Court decided Friday that it would not hear an appeal from a Huntsville police officer charged with murder.
Attorneys for officer William Darby were requesting that the State Supreme Court review a lower’s decision denying Darby immunity from prosecution.
The original decision was made by a Madison Circuit Judge. The Supreme Court’s refusal to review the decision could pave the way for Darby to head to trial. So far a trial date has not been set.
He’s charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.
