Metronome at MidCity: $1 billion residential space coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every week thousands of people flock to Huntsville’s MidCity District for dining, live music, shopping and more. Soon, they’ll even be able to live there.
Metronome is the first ever residential building that will sit above retail stores and restaurants in MidCity.
RCP Companies recently announced the groundbreaking for the $1 billion development in Huntsville. An official groundbreaking ceremony is planned for March 23.
Metronome at MidCity is described as a five-floor, multifamily residential building featuring 296 apartment homes with retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.
“Metronome at MidCity will be an ideal home base for residents moving here from urban markets who appreciate the benefits of a dense neighborhood and nearby amenities,” said Max Grelier, Co-Founder of RCP Companies. “MidCity District appeals to the socially active community — it’s a place where people can walk to parks with their kids and dogs, shop Trader Joe’s for groceries, explore new restaurants and bars and engage in entertainment options like the Huntsville Amphitheater and Topgolf.”
Trader Joe’s is scheduled to open this August.
Just walking distance away from all of the social opportunities the District has to offer is Metronome.
A release from RCP Companies says residents of the new living facility will have their choice of 12 different floor plans including studio, one, two and three-bedroom units.
Each home is going include smart thermostats, high-speed internet, security-dedicated WiFi, pre-wired and equipped for flat screen mounting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and full-size and in-home laundry.
If you think all of that sounds nice, it doesn’t stop there.
In addition to all of those modern amenities are the fitness center, a resort-style saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, pocket parks with a fireplace/firepit, fountain feature, seating and a gaming lawn.
And if you need some work/life balance, this place has you covered.
The company says professional accommodations include a smart-shelving package room, a conference room, private work zones as well as a collaborative lounge with a refresh bar that opens onto the entertainment lawn and Jake’s Mews, a pedestrian streetway with community gardens and extra seating.
The new development offers a different living experience than Huntsville has had before. That’s because some of the developers behind it aren’t from Huntsville.
Metronome is a partnership between MidCity developers, RCP Companies and Rise of the Rest Real Estate. It’s part of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest, a nationwide platform that focuses on investing in regional startup hubs outside of Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston.
Metronome is going to be located at the intersection of MidCity Drive and Stax Street, right in the heart of the MidCity District.
Pre-leasing will start late 2021.
MidCity District offers popular retailers including Topgolf, REI Co-op, Dave & Buster’s, High Point Climbing & Fitness, Wahlburgers, Kung Fu Tea and Kamado Ramen as well as The Camp, a unique outdoor venue featuring a food truck garden, a coffee shop and bar, a live-music stage and a weekly farmer’s market.
A second residential project, Encore at MidCity, will feature 250 luxury apartment homes in a wellness-focused community, and two hotels — Aloft and Hotel Indigo— are also slated to begin construction soon.
