Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to enforce and patrol convenient stores for illegal Tianeptine drug

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a dangerous drug that is being pulled from convenient stores.
Tianeptine, also known as Tiana and Za Za Red is now classified as a controlled substance.
For more than a year, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from concerned parents and people in the community about kids buying the product.
“It as an opioid type of toxicity effect. It can cause the individual to be depressed and it can impact the central nervous system, and someone can go into a deep sleep,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the drug will no longer be legally available to purchase over the counter.
To help ensure that business owners are following the rules, letters will be given out this week to notify owners they are no longer allowed to have these products on the shelves.
If they are found in stores, Sheriff Sims said there will be consequences and charges.
“If you are caught selling it to an undercover agent or anyone else then you potentially could have your business, cash or assets forfeited by the drug laws here in Alabama,” said Sheriff Sims.
In Blount County, the Snead Police Department is having a similar issue but with a different drug.
It’s called the Phrenze Red and four people overdosed last week.
“Apparently by some of the posts that we received it is highly addictive and like I said if you exceed the recommended dosage it could cause a problem,” said Chief of Police Steve Gun.
To ensure that people are safe, Sheriff Sims said deputies will be spot checking stores to make sure rules are enforced.
