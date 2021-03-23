Mae Jemison High School celebrating big honor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville are celebrating a big honor!
It was named a School of Distinction, by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.
Mae Jemison is one of four schools in North Alabama to receive this honor.
The prestigious award was given from a professional organization made up of school teachers and superintendents from around the state.
Mae Jemison beat out more than 150 schools from around the Tennessee Valley.
Over the years, we’ve told you about some of the issues with Mae Jemison, including being on the state’s failing schools list.
With this award, leaders with Huntsville City Schools say the school has turned the page.
One of the big reasons for being named a School of Distinction, is because of the Mae Jemison’s College Academy Magnet program.
Students enrolled are able to get credit for not only high school, but also for college which sets the school apart from others in the state.
“Not only is Jemison High School a great high school, and a great place to learn, but they also have some great programs. With the College Academy Magnet program, students learn from college instructors while in high school, and they walk away often times with two years of college credits, as they even earn their high school diploma which is incredible,” said school spokesman Craig Williams.
Three other schools in North Alabama received this award. They include: Collins Intermediate School in Scottsboro City, James Clemens High School and Mill Creek Elementary School, both in Madison City.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.